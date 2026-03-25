Industry recognises International Data Centre Day

Author: Joe Peck

In celebration of International Data Centre Day (25 March), DCNN has brought together a series of expert perspectives from across the industry to reflect on the opportunities and challenges facing data centre infrastructure today.

From soaring energy demands driven by AI workloads to the shifting geography of deployment and the importance of community stewardship, these industry figures offer a broad view of the forces reshaping the sector and what must be done to meet them responsibly:

The future of deployment

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of internet exchange operator DE-CIX, comments, “The AI boom used to be about building bigger, better data centres. That works for model training, where raw compute power is prioritised over connectivity and latency, but it doesn’t work for inference, which is where the real value of AI is realised at edge deployments.

“AI inference demands near real-time responsiveness and, as such, it can’t tolerate the latency associated with long round-trip delays to remote data centre hubs. From driverless vehicles to real-time fraud detection, the deployment of AI in edge locations demands a far more distributed infrastructure environment than what we’re currently used to.

“AI depends on data moving constantly between locations, and if that movement slows down, performance drops off quickly, no matter how much compute you add into the equation. It’s no longer about building bigger or better data centres, but about where they’re deployed and how they’re connected. In other words, geography is becoming just as important as power and compute.

“In the coming years, that’s going to stretch the definition of data centres: from hyperconnected edge deployments and emerging AI-focused data centre hubs to more experimental concepts that sit above the clouds in the Earth’s orbit. The data centre map is being redrawn in real time.”

Sustainability continuing as a vital factor

Professor Aoife Foley, IEEE Senior Member and Chair in Net Zero Infrastructure at the University of Manchester, notes, “The International Energy Agency expects data centre electricity demand to more than double by 2030, reaching around 945 terawatt-hours, slightly above Japan’s annual use. This not only indicates a greater demand for energy, but also highlights the importance of balancing digital growth with sustainable energy practices.

“Infrastructure and operations leaders have a responsibility here and need to consider the unnecessary waste associated with data storage and commit to generating power from more renewable sources. By eliminating unstructured data and improving operational efficiency, organisations can actually lower their maintenance costs and improve regulatory compliance.

“AI workloads consume significantly more energy than traditional cloud computing tasks, and although hyperscale operators are investing in renewable energy to soften the impact, this alone is not enough. Cooling innovations such as liquid immersion and direct-to-chip systems add further efficiencies, yet they still address symptoms rather than the deeper inefficiencies in model design and compute intensity. These impacts can be reduced through smarter model optimisation and a closer alignment between data centre strategy and regional renewable generation.”

Infrastructure integrated into communities

Dave Philp, Chief Value Officer at infrastructure engineering software and digital twin platform provider Bentley Systems, concludes, “International Data Centre Day is a moment to recognise the often-unseen critical infrastructure that underpins modern life. Like healthcare, transport, and energy systems, data centres have become essential civic infrastructure in an increasingly connected world.

“Today, data centres are no longer isolated technical buildings; they are part of the fabric of local communities. Being a ‘good neighbour’ is no longer optional; it is fundamental to earning trust, securing consent, and operating sustainably over the long term. That requires a clear understanding of how data centres interact with local water resources, energy networks, transport infrastructure, and surrounding land use.

“We need to put digital modelling, analysis, and visualisation at the heart of how we plan, design, deliver, and operate these facilities. This enables better decisions, earlier engagement, and more resilient outcomes, anticipating construction challenges, responding to environmental constraints, and embedding operational resilience from day one.

“As global demand for digital services continues to accelerate, the challenge is not simply to build more data centres, but to build them better. Thoughtful design, digital insight, and a commitment to community and environmental stewardship are what turn a data centre from a functional box into a trusted, long‑term asset that genuinely serves society.”