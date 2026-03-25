CyrusOne breaks ground on first data centre in Italy

Author: Joe Peck

CyrusOne, a global data centre developer and operator, has broken ground on its first data centre in Italy, marking its entry into the Milan market.

The facility, known as MIL1, is the first of two planned developments in the area. It will provide 27MW of IT capacity across 7,000m² of technical space within a three-storey building that includes three data halls.

Andreas Paduch, Managing Director, Europe at CyrusOne, says, “Milan is an increasingly important digital infrastructure market for Southern Europe, and this development marks a key milestone in our European growth strategy.

“With MIL1, we are establishing a strong platform in Milan to support our customers’ long-term capacity and connectivity needs.”

Community investment and site regeneration

The development is being delivered in collaboration with the Municipality of Segrate, with more than €6 million (£5.19 million) allocated to local infrastructure improvements.

Plans include the redevelopment of Via delle Regioni into an urban boulevard, with improved connections to nearby schools, a library, and other public buildings. Additional work will include a new east–west road, cycle routes, and pedestrian pathways aimed at improving access and safety.

CyrusOne has also transferred ownership of the Golfo Agricolo parkland to the local authority for community use, alongside landscaping works around the site.

In addition, construction is expected to create up to 300 on-site roles at peak, with around 25 permanent positions once the facility becomes operational.

Paolo Micheli, Mayor of Segrate, comments, “The start of construction on the CyrusOne data centre marks a significant step in the development of Segrate and strengthens our city’s role as a leading hub for innovation and digital infrastructure.

“An investment of this magnitude enhances the area, as it finally allows for the regeneration of a vast, problematic industrial area that has been abandoned for decades.”

Focus on sustainability

The facility is designed to operate using 100% renewable energy and is targeting a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating.

It will also include systems to recover and reuse waste heat, initially within the site but with the potential to support a district heating network in future.

Additionally, more than 15,000 plants and 170 trees are being planned as part of the development to support biodiversity.

As the project involves the regeneration of a former industrial site, demolition materials will be reused or recycled to reduce waste, with around 60% of materials being reused on site and most excavated soil also retained for construction purposes.

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