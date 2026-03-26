atNorth data centre heat reuse powers Finnish store

Author: Joe Peck

atNorth, a Nordic high-density data centre provider, has begun supplying recycled heat from its FIN02 data centre in Espoo, Finland, to a nearby retail store operated by Kesko Corporation.

The heat reuse system became operational in November 2025 and captures surplus heat generated by the data centre, using it to provide most of the heating required by the adjacent store. The approach reduces reliance on district heating and lowers emissions for both organisations.

For Kesko, the initiative supports its target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 58.8%. The recovered heat is expected to cut emissions linked to district heating by around 200 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent per year, representing approximately 0.9% of its district heating emissions.

Antti Kokkonen, Director of Energy at Kesko, comments, “Reducing emissions from the heating of our properties is a key priority within our sustainability strategy.

“Through this collaboration with atNorth, we are able to significantly cut emissions at one of our stores while demonstrating how innovative partnerships can accelerate the transition to lower-carbon operations.”

Supporting local energy systems through heat reuse

The project reflects a wider trend of integrating data centres into local energy systems by repurposing excess heat. By capturing waste heat, the FIN02 facility improves overall energy efficiency while contributing to Finland’s circular economy objectives.

Erling Gudmundsson, COO of atNorth, notes, “As demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure continues to grow, it is essential that data centres scale responsibly.

“This project demonstrates how data centres can become active contributors to local energy systems. By recycling excess heat, we can reduce our client’s environmental footprint while supporting our partners’ sustainability goals and delivering tangible benefits to the surrounding community.”

The FIN02 site forms part of atNorth’s wider Nordic expansion strategy. The company is also involved in similar heat reuse projects, including a greenhouse development in Iceland and partnerships with Vestforbrænding in Denmark and Stockholm Exergi in Sweden to supply district heating networks.

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