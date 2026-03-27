ABB extends VoltaGrid data centre power deal

Author: Joe Peck

ABB, a multinational corporation specialising in industrial automation and electrification products, has secured additional orders from VoltaGrid, a Texas-based microgrid power generation company, to support data centre power infrastructure projects, linked to growing demand from AI workloads.

The agreement was signed on 25 March 2026 at CERAWeek in Houston, USA, extending the companies’ existing collaboration. The orders are expected to be recorded in the second quarter of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, ABB will supply 35 synchronous condensers with flywheel technology, alongside prefabricated eHouse units. These systems are used to support voltage stability in power networks, particularly for high-density data centre environments.

The equipment will form part of VoltaGrid’s behind-the-meter power infrastructure, designed to provide stable and rapidly deployable energy for large-scale data centre operations.

Supporting power stability for AI workloads

Synchronous condensers help stabilise electricity networks by providing inertia, supporting short-circuit events, and managing reactive power. ABB’s scope also includes medium- and low-voltage distribution systems, as well as excitation systems intended to maintain reliability and uptime.

Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid, says, “VoltaGrid’s power platform is purpose built to deliver large-scale power with exceptional dynamic performance and reliability for next-generation digital infrastructure.

“By integrating ABB’s advanced grid stabilisation technologies with our AI-optimised power systems, we are able to meet increasingly stringent transient performance requirements while accelerating deployment at gigawatt scale.”

Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB’s Energy Industries division, adds, “Extending our collaboration with VoltaGrid demonstrates the strength of ABB’s businesses working together combining automation, electrification, and motion expertise and technologies with innovative distributed power systems to create greater value for customers.

“Together, we are enabling reliable, resilient, and scalable power infrastructure for data centres serving the rapidly growing AI economy.”

Data centres accounted for around 1.5% of global electricity consumption in 2024, with the United States representing approximately 45% of that total.

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