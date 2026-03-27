SATLINE completes Tier III infrastructure modernisation

Author: Joe Peck

SATLINE, a Lithuanian provider of virtual satellite-to-IP streaming services and colocation for satellite communications, has upgraded its core infrastructure to align with Tier III standards under the Uptime Institute Tier Classification System, strengthening resilience across its power and cooling environments.

The upgrade introduces full redundancy across critical systems, enabling concurrent maintainability and removing single points of failure, all without interrupting live operations.

The project included a comprehensive overhaul of SATLINE’s infrastructure, namely:

• Power redundancy — upgraded from a single generator to two fully redundant generators

• Expanded UPS capacity — systems doubled to improve runtime and load handling

• Modernised cooling — HVAC systems redesigned for full redundancy and improved efficiency

• Tier III-aligned architecture — enabling maintenance without service disruption

All improvements were reportedly completed with no customer-impacting downtime.

Improved resilience and operational continuity

The transition from Tier II to a Tier III-aligned design delivers a fully resilient environment. This allows any component within the infrastructure to be serviced without affecting operations, while also improving fault tolerance and scalability.

For customers, the upgrade should provide greater continuity, even during maintenance or future system expansions.

Simas Mockevicius, Senior Network Engineer at SATLINE, comments, “Our Tier III–aligned upgrade has already delivered measurable gains in operational resilience.

“Building on a 10-year track record of 100% uptime across both network and power, we have further strengthened our infrastructure through fully redundant power generation, increased UPS capacity, and modernised cooling.

“The result is a system that not only sustains uninterrupted service, but is engineered to exceed the reliability benchmarks our customers depend on.”

The upgrade, according to the SATLINE, forms part of its broader strategy to support the uptime demands of satellite communications and critical connectivity services. The company has also outlined plans to expand into Asia, targeting regions with growing demand for satellite connectivity.