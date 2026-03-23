ZIEHL-ABEGG updates ZAplus fan design

Author: Joe Peck

ZIEHL-ABEGG, a German ventilation manufacturer, has introduced the ZAplus Next Generation axial fan, aimed at improving airflow, efficiency, and acoustic performance in data centres and other cooling applications.

The updated design builds on the existing ZAplus platform, incorporating a slimmer housing and revised aerodynamic components to increase air output and pressure within the same footprint.

The company says this allows larger fan sizes to be deployed in existing spaces, supporting upgrades without requiring significant changes to system layouts.

The housing, available in sizes from 450 mm to 1,000 mm, has been developed using computational fluid dynamics to optimise airflow. It is manufactured using plastic injection moulding to reduce weight and improve corrosion resistance.

Design changes focus on airflow and efficiency

The system includes FE2owlet and FE3owlet blade designs, alongside guide vanes and a compact diffuser to stabilise airflow and improve pressure performance. Additional nozzles are used to help smooth airflow and reduce turbulence.

The company notes that these elements are designed to support efficient operation while maintaining a consistent footprint. The fan also enables variable speed control, allowing airflow to be adjusted to demand, which can help reduce energy use over time.

The ZAplus Next Generation is available with both AC and ECblue motor options, providing flexibility for both retrofit and new-build data centre environments. ZIEHL-ABEGG says its composite construction is intended to support durability and reduce maintenance requirements in long-term operation.