Duos deploys fifth edge data centre

Author: Simon Rowley

Duos Technologies Group, through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined edge data centre (EDC) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, has announced its latest data centre deployment towards its anticipated goal of 15 deployments by the year’s end.

The latest EDC is in partnership with Dumas Independent School District to deploy an on-premise EDC in Dumas, Texas. This project marks another milestone in Duos Edge AI’s expansion into rural communities, providing low-latency compute and connectivity that directly support K-12 education and regional growth.

The Dumas ISD edge data centre will serve as a localised hub for real-time data processing, enabling advanced educational tools, stronger digital infrastructure, and improved connectivity for students and staff across the district.

“As Director of Information Technology for Dumas ISD, I am excited about our partnership with Duos Edge AI,” says Raymond Brady, Director of Information Technology at Dumas ISD. “This collaboration brings direct, on premise access to a cutting-edge data centre, an extraordinary opportunity for a rural community like Dumas. It will significantly strengthen the district’s technology capabilities and support our mission of achieving academic excellence through collaboration with students, parents, and the community. I look forward to working with Duos Edge AI as we continue to provide innovative technology for our students and staff, ensuring every student is prepared for success.”

“This partnership with Dumas ISD is a perfect example of how edge technology can create lasting impact in rural communities,” adds Doug Recker, newly appointed President of Duos Technologies Group and the founder of subsidiary, Duos Edge AI. “By placing powerful computing infrastructure directly on campus, we’re helping schools like Dumas unlock real-time digital tools that drive student achievement, workforce readiness, and community growth.”

This deployment is part of Duos Edge AI’s broader 2025 plan to establish 15 modular EDCs nationwide, with a focus on underserved and high-growth markets. By locating advanced computing infrastructure closer to end users, Duos Edge AI ensures reliable, secure, and scalable technological access for schools, healthcare facilities, and local communities.

