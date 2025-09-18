DataPro+ launches job board and social network

Author: Joe Peck

DataPro+ has launched what it describes as the first AI-powered job board and professional network dedicated to the global data centre industry.

The platform features more than 7,500 live job listings from employers worldwide and a pre-registered community of over 40,000 professionals.

Alongside recruitment, it offers a closed professional network for the industry, providing space for knowledge sharing, news, and career development.

Features of the platform

DataPro+ combines job listings with AI-driven tools and professional networking. Key functions include:

• AI job matching to connect candidates and roles more quickly

• Global job aggregation to provide a single access point for industry opportunities

• Automated distribution of vacancies across aggregators, social channels, and newsletters, with optimisation for reach and applications

• Performance tracking to boost jobs where they receive the best engagement

• Exclusive community features for data centre professionals to connect and share updates

• Industry hub tools including job alerts, events, and insights

• Next-generation support for students, graduates, and apprentices exploring career paths in the sector

Josh Young, Managing Director of DataPro+, says, “Our vision with DataPro+ is bigger than just jobs. We’re building the first dedicated hub where the data centre workforce can not only find opportunities, but also connect, share ideas, and strengthen the next generation of talent.

“Our AI technology ensures jobs don’t just sit on a site; they’re actively distributed, optimised, and delivered to the right professionals. LinkedIn is for everyone, DataPro+ is for our industry.”

Employers can advertise roles and access branding, marketing, and sponsorship packages to reach the industry workforce. DataPro+ says early sponsors will gain enhanced visibility across the platform’s job board, community, and news channels.