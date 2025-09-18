Panduit launches EL2P intelligent PDU

Author: Joe Peck

Panduit, a manufacturer of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has introduced the EL2P Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (iPDU), designed to improve power management in mission-critical data centre environments.

With rising rack power densities driven by artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and broader digital transformation, the EL2P series provides data centre operators with tools to maintain uptime, optimise capacity, and support sustainability goals.

Key aspects of the product include metering accuracy of ±0.5%, advanced cybersecurity, flexible outlet configurations, and integrated environmental sensing.

Features and capabilities

The EL2P iPDU includes an integrated colour touchscreen with an automatic interface rotation for different installation orientations, intended to improve usability for technicians.

Its hot-swappable controller and display module allow servicing or upgrades without interrupting power, reducing downtime risks.

The outlets are designed to provide flexibility by supporting multiple configurations (C13, C15, C19, or C21) within a single unit.

The iPDU also supports extended operating temperatures up to 60°C, making it suitable for high-density racks and constrained edge environments.

Cybersecurity is addressed with compliance to UL 2900-1 and IEC 62443-4-2 standards, secure code signing, 802.1x authentication, and a USGv6-certified IPv6 stack.

Additional functions include:

• Dual 1Gb Ethernet with daisy-chain capability – enabling up to 64 iPDUs to share one IP address and switch port

• Native Cisco Nexus Dashboard integration – providing energy and sustainability insights without external hardware

• Secure Zero Touch Provisioning (sZTP) – for faster configuration and scalable deployment

• Redfish and RESTful API integration – ensuring compatibility with DCIM and cloud platforms

Available in single- and three-phase models, the EL2P series offers input capacities from 5kVA to 43.5kVA and comes with dual-rated approvals for both North America and EMEA.

Martin Kandziora, Senior Marketing Manager EMEA at Panduit, says, “The EL2P is a direct response to our customers’ demand for intelligent power management that simplifies installation, enhances security, and provides the granular visibility needed to future-proof operations.

“It combines cutting-edge features like hot-swappable controllers, dual 1Gb Ethernet, and best-in-class metering accuracy in a single platform.”

Panduit says the EL2P series is designed for colocation providers requiring tenant-level billing, hyperscale and cloud operators demanding high-density outlet configurations, and enterprises seeking scalable and secure power distribution.

