Renewables key to public support for DCs, says report

Author: Joe Peck

A new poll has found that public support for UK data centre development depends heavily on the use of renewable energy.

The research, carried out by YouGov for net zero communications agency Alpaca Communications and supported by TechUK, shows that while most people are in favour of new data centres, they are cautious about their environmental and social impact.

Renewables drive public approval

According to the findings, 75% of respondents support data centres powered by renewable energy. This drops to 40% for nuclear power and just 20% for fossil fuels.

The report, Powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution, identifies renewable energy as the strongest driver of support.

Sustainability concerns, including the environmental impact of construction (40%) and ongoing operations (28%), ranked as key public priorities, alongside cyber security (35%) and cost (28%). By contrast, appearance (15%) and distance from homes (24%) were lower priorities.

Despite the role data centres play in everyday life – from NHS records to online banking, streaming, and AI – awareness remains low.

Only 8% of people say they “know a lot” about data centres, while 27% have never heard of them. Even among 18–24 year olds, often viewed as the most digitally engaged, just 3% claim to know much about the sector.

National support drops at local level

The research highlights a gap between national and local support. More than half of people (52%) back additional data centres across the UK, but this falls to 44% when projects are located near their communities.

The report argues that developers can address this by making projects relatable to communities, highlighting benefits such as jobs, training, digital access, and investment in local infrastructure.

AI, another driver of demand for data centres, also divides opinion. While most people have heard of it, only 18% feel positive about its impact on the UK compared with 42% who feel negative.

Sector urged to focus on trust and sustainability

Peter Elms, Founder and Director at Alpaca Communications, says, “Data centres are the critical infrastructure powering the UK’s AI revolution, but they’re invisible to the public. The sector has a choice: keep quiet and risk opposition, or go green, engage locally, and earn trust.”

Luisa Cardani, Head of Data Centres Programme at TechUK, adds, “With data centres contributing £4.7 billion annually to the UK economy and supporting 43,000 jobs, the industry must now make sustainability central. The message from the public is clear: renewable power is the only option.”

The report concludes that to secure public support, data centres need to be explained in clear, relatable terms; powered sustainably; and developed in partnership with local communities.

With demand for AI and digital services rising, the research points to an opportunity for the technology and energy sectors to align infrastructure with public expectations.