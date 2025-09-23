ProLabs expands 100G DCO transceiver range to 80km

Author: Joe Peck

ProLabs, a provider of optical connectivity and networking equipment, has launched an expanded QSFP28 100G digital coherent optics (DCO) transceiver family capable of extending network reach to 80 kilometres – up to twice the distance of typical transceivers.

The development comes as the UK, the world’s third-largest data centre market, faces increasing demand from AI and other emerging technologies.

By using ProLabs’ 100G DCO transceivers, the company says operators can connect data centres over longer distances without the need for repeaters, reducing infrastructure costs and freeing up resources for other areas of the network.

Reducing equipment and energy demand

According to ProLabs, the new range reduces reliance on intermediate points of presence (PoPs) and reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs), cutting the amount of equipment required.

Sam Walker, Vice President of Sales EMEAI at ProLabs, comments, “We are delighted to have launched our expanded range of DCO transceivers complementing our existing 400G ZR+ ahead of Connected Britain.

“Our transceivers will enable operators to improve their networks, reducing the number of active elements within the optical path. Not only does this reduce avoidable overheads, but it also helps address the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity.”

The range is available in two variants: a standard power version for -10 dBm requirements and a high-transmit version for specific applications.

Options include ITEMP, ITEMP AutoTune, and CTEMP AutoTune, with a CMIS version due to be launched shortly. These features allow operators to automatically select the required wavelength once installed, aiming to support faster and more flexible integration.

Sam continues, “Another issue facing operators is power consumption. AI data centres require far more processing power than traditional facilities, and energy is costly.

“However, less network infrastructure means less power is required, so the use of our 100G DCO transceivers means operators can free up essential resources that may have been tied to power consumption.”

The ProLabs family of 100G DCO transceivers will be available for the first time at Connected Britain in London (24-25 September) at Stand 258.

