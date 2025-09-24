EcoDataCenter breaks ground on mega campus in Borlänge

Author: Simon Rowley

EcoDataCenter has started construction of the new mega campus Kvarnsveden in Borlänge, Sweden. The project represents a long-term establishment of significant industrial scale, with the first data centre at the site scheduled for completion in early 2027.

Peter Michelson, CEO of EcoDataCenter, comments, “This is a historic day for EcoDataCenter, for Borlänge, and for Sweden. AI infrastructure is a new base industry, and Kvarnsveden will play a key role in supporting digitalisation. The facility in Borlänge will become one of the largest projects of its kind in Europe.”

At launch, EcoDataCenter 2 in Borlänge will have access to 250 MW, with the potential to scale up to 600 MW. The development follows EcoDataCenter’s acquisition of the former Kvarnsveden paper mill in 2024, creating a unique opportunity to transform an industrial landmark into a hub for next-generation technology.

Peter continues, “The facility once produced paper – the raw material of the newspaper information age. Now, Borlänge will produce the raw material for AI and the next information age.”

In parallel with the construction start, EcoDataCenter has also signed an exclusive agreement to acquire additional land at the site, ensuring additional capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand for compute power.

Erik Nises (S), Chairman of the Municipal Board in Borlänge, concludes, “We value what EcoDataCenter brings to our municipality and are pleased that construction can begin so soon after the site acquisition. We look forward to seeing the Kvarnsveden paper mill brought to life in a new form,” says Erik Nises (S), chairman of the municipal board in Borlänge.

