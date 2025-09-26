Data centres in the fast lane

Author: Joe Peck

Elevate – Future Faster is inviting industry professionals to join ‘Data Centres in the Fast Lane’, an afternoon of high-octane insight and networking at the F1 Arcade, St Paul’s, London.

Beginning with lunch at 12:00 and running through to prize giving at 18:00, the event marries technical depth with experiential energy.

Over five keynote sessions, speakers from Elevate, nVent, Sunbird, Senko, Axis, and RED Engineering will address critical challenges in modern data centre design. Highlights include:

• Cutting-edge rear-door and direct-to-chip cooling by nVent

• DCIM strategies for ESG and operational reporting by Sunbird

• High-performance fibre connectivity from Senko

• Secure surveillance from perimeter to rack via Axis

• Hybrid, future-ready infrastructure design by RED Engineering

After the presentations, attendees can compete in F1 racing simulators, with prizes for top performers and teams.

Spaces are limited and securing your spot ensures access to both technical discourse and an immersive experience. If you want to take part, you can register by clicking this link.

