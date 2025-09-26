Securitas partners with Rohde & Schwarz on DC security

Author: Joe Peck

Securitas, a global security services provider, has announced a partnership with Rohde & Schwarz to integrate millimetre wave people-screening technology into its data centre security offering.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening protection against insider threats, data theft, and sabotage as demand for always-on digital infrastructure increases.

Millimetre wave screening for critical environments

At the core of the partnership is the use of Rohde & Schwarz’s Quick Personnel Security Scanners (QPS), which employ millimetre wave technology and artificial intelligence to detect potential threats.

Already in use by government agencies and high-security organisations, the scanners provide non-contact, safe, and accurate screening while supporting real-time decision-making by on-site security officers.

According to Securitas, the QPS improves operational flow by reducing the need for manual screening, enabling more efficient staffing models and allowing remote monitoring. The system also provides insights into alarm rates and throughput, supporting both regulatory compliance and continuity of operations.

Milton Plet, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clients Data Center Group at Securitas, says, “This is a perfect demonstration of how technology augments – rather than replaces – human expertise.

“Our officers are still at the core of the solution, only better supported by real-time information to make even better decisions in order to protect our clients’ assets.”

Expanding security options for data centres

Andreas Haegele, Vice President of Microwave Imaging at Rohde & Schwarz, adds, “The strategic partnership with Securitas enables us to introduce our security scanners, formerly exclusive to governments, now also to data centres, where adaptability, consistency, and precision are key.

“Together we are delivering a customised, future-proof solution that adapts to both clients’ needs and the threat landscape.”

Nelson Barreto, Senior Vice President, Global Clients at Securitas Technology, argues, “By combining electronic security expertise along with our global protective services and reach, we’re delivering a smarter, more adaptive approach to securing data centres, no matter where they’re located.”

Securitas has more than 90 years of experience in protective services. By adding advanced millimetre wave screening to its multi-layered security framework, the company says it aims to enhance both resilience and efficiency in data centre operations.

For more from Securitas, click here.