Paving the way for efficient high-density AI at 400G & 800G

Author: Joe Peck

AI workloads are reshaping the data centre. As back-end traffic scales and racks densify, the interconnect choices you make today will determine the performance, efficiency, and scalability of tomorrow’s AI infrastructure.

In this fast, focused 30-minute live tech talk, Siemon’s experts will share a practical, cabling-led view to help you plan smarter and deploy faster.

Drawing on field experience and expectations from large-scale AI deployments, the session will give you clear context and actionable guidance before your next design, upgrade, or AI back-end project begins.

Discover:

• AI market overview & nomenclature: A clear look at scale-up vs scale-out networks and where each fit in AI planning.

• Reference designs & deployment sizes: Common GPU pod approaches (including air-cooled and liquid-to-chip) and what they mean for density and footprint.

• AI network connection points: Critical interconnect considerations for high-performance AI back-end networks.

• AI network cabling considerations: What to evaluate when selecting cables for demanding 400G/800G workloads.

• Cabling options that improve efficiency: Real-world examples of how architecture choices affect deployment efficiency, including a 1024-GPU comparison.

Walk away with:

• A clear understanding of high-density interconnect options.

• Insight into proven deployment strategies and the trade-offs that matter.

• Confidence to make informed decisions that scale with AI workloads.

Speaker: Ryan Harris, Director, Systems Engineering (High-Speed Interconnect), Siemon

Date: Thursday, 2 October 2025

Time: 2:00–2:30 PM BST | 3:00–3:30 PM CET

