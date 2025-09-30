Kao Data’s Academy to promote data centre careers

Author: Joe Peck

Kao Data, a developer and operator of data centres, has re-launched its online learning programme, the Kao Academy, aimed at inspiring primary school pupils to explore careers in the data centre and technology sectors.

The initiative, designed for Upper Key Stage 2 (ages 9–11), provides curriculum-based lesson plans explaining what data centres are, their role in modern life, and the types of jobs that will be needed in the future.

The resources also include games, puzzles, and a ‘Data Super Hero’ competition, targeted at pupils in areas where Kao Data operates, including Harlow, Slough, and Stockport.

Addressing the skills shortage

The relaunch comes as the data centre industry faces a significant talent gap. According to the Uptime Institute, staffing needs are already nearing 2.3 million roles worldwide, with shortages in engineering, operations, and IT infrastructure expected to increase further by 2030.

By linking STEM education to real-world applications through creative resources and classroom activities, Kao Data aims to encourage early interest in technology careers, particularly among underrepresented groups.

The programme has been developed with education specialists and social impact agency Hark London, which will also run in-school activity days in Slough featuring ‘Data Centre Superheroes’ teaching pupils about digital infrastructure.

Local and industry support

Chris Vince, MP for Harlow, says, “This new educational initiative from Kao Data is hugely welcomed in Harlow to help both teachers and children understand what data centres do and the range of high-quality tech jobs that will be available in the future.

“By helping teachers deliver these vital lessons, we ensure the next generation is ready to thrive in tomorrow’s tech-driven world.”

Navendu Mishra, MP for Stockport, adds, “We must equip the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Initiatives like the Kao Academy play a vital role in this effort, introducing children to the world of data centres and the critical role technology plays in our lives.”

Lizzy McDowell, Director of Marketing at Kao Data, says, “Our newly re-launched Kao Academy will help children connect STEM subjects to the data centre industry, sparking interest at a formative age and encouraging underrepresented groups to see a place for themselves in the tech industry.

“For the UK to remain competitive in the growing AI and digital economy, it is our collective responsibility to develop initiatives that bridge education and industry early.”

For more from Kao Data, click here.