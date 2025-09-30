Infinidat expands enterprise storage offerings

Author: Joe Peck

Infinidat, a provider of enterprise data storage systems, has announced the expansion of its InfiniBox G4 family of enterprise storage systems with a series of enhancements and a new smaller form-factor model.

The InfiniBox SSA G4 F24 all-flash family aims to deliver high-end storage in a reduced footprint, with improved energy efficiency and a lower entry price point for enterprise storage.

The evolution of the InfiniBox G4 family is hoped by the company to make high-end enterprise storage more accessible to a broader range of enterprises.

Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat, says, “We continue to expand and enhance our InfiniBox G4 family, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to store larger quantities of data more efficiently, have easier access to advanced storage capabilities, benefit from flexible capacity management, free up rack space and floorspace, and reduce energy consumption for a greener storage infrastructure at a better power cost-efficiency per terabyte of storage.”

Key features of the InfiniBox SSA G4 F24

One of the attributes of the new InfiniBox SSA G4 F24 all-flash family is a 31% smaller physical configuration, intending to achieve a more efficient power profile. The entry price point is also 29% lower than the original small form-factor of the InfiniBox SSA G4.

The system features a 45% reduction in power per petabyte (PBu), which – the company hopes – should mean less power usage, less use of coolant chemicals, and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Infinidat claims the product offers 28% more capacity in the smaller footprint, up to two times better bandwidth performance, and “over 32% better overall performance.”

The full stack of InfiniSafe software’s cyber storage security technology comes at no charge with the InfiniBox G4 system.

