Turkish interconnection market projected to double by 2030

Author: Joe Peck

According to a new study by DStream Group, commissioned by internet exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX, Istanbul is emerging as a global digital hub and a key interconnection point for data traffic between Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

The findings were published to mark the tenth anniversary of DE-CIX Istanbul, Turkey’s largest neutral internet exchange.

Over the past decade, the country has moved from a fragmented digital landscape to one of regional integration and growing global importance.

Istanbul’s role as a digital hub

The study highlights that Turkey has made notable progress in digital infrastructure, with Istanbul at the forefront. A combination of location, an expanding internet exchange market, and rising demand for data services has strengthened the city’s role in regional connectivity.

Istanbul’s data centre market is also expanding, supported by demand for cloud services, digital transformation, content delivery, and wider internet penetration. The report forecasts that the city’s interconnection market will exceed 150 networks and carry multi-terabit-per-second traffic by 2030, nearly double today’s levels.

Turkey’s position as a land bridge between Europe and Asia offers additional resilience for international connectivity. Nationwide fibre coverage and submarine cable systems landing in the country link directly with more than 20 neighbours, creating alternative routes for data flows.

Land-based connections also provide redundancy to European submarine routes, strengthening reliability.

Other cities, including Ankara, Izmir, and Van, are also emerging as infrastructure hubs, contributing to a more distributed national network.

DE-CIX Istanbul’s role

Established in 2015, DE-CIX Istanbul is the country’s first and largest neutral internet exchange, enabling low-latency data exchange between more than 60 networks. The exchange now operates across over ten colocation sites in the city, providing geographic redundancy.

According to DE-CIX, 93% of international networks in Istanbul peer through its platform. This has attracted global operators, encouraged development of land-based routes, and most recently supported the launch of an AWS cloud onramp in the city.

Bülent Sen, Regional Director of DE-CIX Türkiye, says, “Turkey is no longer just a gateway; it’s becoming a destination for digital investment. We are already seeing massive growth at the exchange.

“In early August, the IX surpassed 500 Gbit/s of throughput for the first time, and in September 2025, peak traffic exceeded 533 Gbit/s – up 42% since the start of the year. We expect this trend to continue, driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence, which many businesses now rank as a top investment priority.”

Looking to the next decade, DE-CIX predicts that AI and satellite internet will reshape demand for connectivity.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, adds, “With a commitment to neutrality, DE-CIX Istanbul is poised to anchor regional data flows and support the digital future of the whole region.

“AI and satellite-based internet will significantly reshape the connectivity landscape in the coming decade. Turkey is well-placed to play a major role in this transformation.”

The study suggests Turkey should focus on attracting hyperscale cloud providers, increasing CDN deployments, and broadening its interconnection ecosystem.

It also recommends regulatory reform, greater infrastructure liberalisation, and stronger public-private partnerships to support the country’s digital economy.

