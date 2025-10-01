Macquarie, Netskope partner on network security in Australia

Author: Joe Peck

Macquarie Telecom, an Australian provider of data centres, cloud services, cybersecurity, and telecommunications, part of Macquarie Technology Group, has announced a partnership with Netskope to simplify how Australian organisations secure and manage data, cloud, and AI applications.

The collaboration combines Netskope’s Security Service Edge (SSE) platform with Macquarie Telecom’s software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN). Together, these form a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework, offering integrated networking and security functions for organisations adopting cloud services and AI.

Addressing cybersecurity pressures

Australian businesses have faced repeated data breaches in recent years, prompting tighter cybersecurity regulation and greater demands on IT teams.

The partnership aims to provide unified security and network management, helping organisations protect users and data across different environments.

Netskope’s platform consolidates web, data, cloud, and AI security into a single system, designed to reduce costs and balance protection with performance. It is IRAP-assessed at the PROTECTED level for use within Australian Government departments and critical industries.

The combined service also supports compliance with the Security of Critical Infrastructure (SOCI) Act and the Essential Eight framework.

Luke Clifton, Group Executive for Macquarie Telecom, says, “Organisations big and small are under immense pressure to strengthen their cyber defences while keeping operations simple and manageable.

“By joining forces with Netskope, we’re giving customers a smarter, more resilient network backed by integrated, enterprise-grade security. They’re getting the best of both worlds.”

Tony Burnside, Senior Vice President and Head of APAC at Netskope, adds, “Modern networks need to be both fast and secure, but many organisations are still having to accept trade-offs between performance and security.

“Networking and security consolidation is now a cornerstone of the demands of modern business, and through this partnership with Macquarie Telecom, we will help more Australian organisations unlock enhanced levels of data security.”

Netskope already works with Macquarie Government, Macquarie Telecom’s sister company, to deliver SASE technology to federal government customers. The new partnership expands that collaboration into the wider business sector.

