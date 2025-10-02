Evocative to participate at National DICE event

Author: Joe Peck

Evocative, a global provider of internet infrastructure, announces that Jay Smith, its Vice President, Data Center Operations and Engineering, is participating on a panel at National DICE Data Center Management, Operations and Cooling – West.

The panel, entitled Data Centre Operations and Management: Navigating the Future of Facility Optimisation and Infrastructure Management, is taking place on Thursday, 2 October 2025 in California, USA.

Jay and other industry executives will explore how data centre tools like data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) are becoming pivotal for modern data centres as they leverage integration with AI, automation, and sustainability features to meet growing operational demands.

The company says Jay will call on his experience leading the operations at Evocative’s US-wide footprint of interconnected, carrier-neutral data centres to inform his perspective.

On the panel, he will draw on this experience to discuss topics such as the best tools available to streamline operations and increase efficiency, managing the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure, and preparing for the rapid growth of AI-ready infrastructure.

The panel and event

What: “Data Centre Operations and Management: Navigating the Future of Facility Optimisation and Infrastructure Management”

Where: Santa Clara Marriott: 2700 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054

When: Thursday, 2 October 2025 | 8:30 am – 9:10 am PT

Who: Panel members include:

· Jay Smith, Vice President, Data Center Operations and Engineering at Evocative

· Stephanie Silva, Cloud Supply Chain and Operations (CSCO) at Google

· Clae Anderson, Director, IT Support at Kaiser Permanente

