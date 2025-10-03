Ooredoo, DE-CIX launch Qatar’s first commercial IX

Author: Joe Peck

Qatari telecommunications company Ooredoo, in partnership with internet exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX, has launched Doha IX, Qatar’s first commercial IX. The new exchange, hosted in Ooredoo’s data centre, is now live with its first connected networks.

Doha IX is designed to serve as a secure interconnection hub, enabling traffic exchange between regional and global cloud providers, content networks, internet service providers, and hyperscale platforms.

By facilitating direct interconnection, the exchange aims to improve network performance through lower latency while reducing costs for operators.

Connectivity and cloud integration

The platform offers a data-centre-neutral environment, allowing customers to connect to multiple internet service providers (ISPs), content delivery networks, and cloud platforms via a single port. It also provides direct access to DE-CIX’s global interconnection ecosystem.

As part of its service offering, Doha IX enables direct connections to Microsoft Azure Peering Service, giving government and enterprise users in Qatar private access to Microsoft services such as Teams and Outlook.

The exchange is also a Verified Peering Provider for Google Cloud and Workspace, supporting secure connectivity to Google’s enterprise applications.

Through this ecosystem, businesses and service providers can deliver content more efficiently to Qatar’s user base, while international networks gain a direct path to serve the local market.

Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, comments, “We are proud to launch Doha IX in collaboration with DE-CIX – a milestone that redefines Qatar’s digital landscape.

“Doha IX delivers world-class interconnection, empowering businesses, ISPs, and content providers with faster, smarter, and more secure access to global content.

“This initiative marks a significant step in driving Qatar’s digital transformation and strengthening its role as a regional connectivity hub.”

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, adds, “With Doha IX powered by DE-CIX, we are bringing DE-CIX’s global expertise to Qatar, enabling businesses and networks to benefit from superior interconnection services.

“Doha IX is the ideal place for international networks interested in reaching this important Middle Eastern market.

“The new IX will unleash the potential of the country’s digital economy by providing better performance and user experience of content and applications, and affordable and high-quality internet access for enterprises and individuals.”

Doha IX forms part of Qatar’s wider digital development goals under National Vision 2030, aiming to position the country as a regional connectivity hub.

Alongside Ooredoo’s wider service portfolio – including IP Transit, Multi-Cloud Connect, hosting, co-location, and international connectivity – the new exchange is expected to play a role in supporting business innovation and economic growth.

