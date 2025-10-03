R&M awarded EcoVadis gold medal for sustainability

Author: Joe Peck

R&M, a globally active Swiss developer and provider of infrastructure for data and communications networks, has again been awarded a gold medal for sustainability by EcoVadis.

The recognition places the company in the top 4% of all firms assessed globally, and in the top 3% of manufacturers in the “cables and network technologies” sector.

EcoVadis evaluates companies on environmental, social, and ethical performance.

According to R&M, its strongest improvements in the past year were in environmental measures, particularly in the tracking of carbon emissions and waste management.

Integrating sustainability across operations

R&M has said it is embedding sustainability across its business areas through its ‘Connecting the Planet’ programme, which covers environment, people, ethics, and circular economy.

The company has introduced more detailed measurement of CO₂ emissions, as well as policies to support compliance and integrity in business practices.

The EcoVadis framework assesses organisations against a set of international sustainability standards, including climate protection, labour rights, procurement, business ethics, and transparent reporting of progress.

R&M CEO Dr Roger Baumann says, “EcoVadis confirms that we were able to improve slightly overall and significantly in the environmental area compared to the previous year.

“The entire R&M team is proud that we were once again able to achieve gold status. The award underscores the credibility and effectiveness of our ‘Connecting the Planet’ sustainability programme.”

Jonas Güresir, COO and Sustainability Officer at R&M, adds, “The renewed award is the result of exceptional teamwork.

“We want to continuously develop in all facets of sustainability and contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals within the scope of our capabilities as a medium-sized, family-owned company.”

