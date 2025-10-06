GNM launches new PoP in Warsaw

Author: Joe Peck

GNM (Global Network Management), a backbone internet provider and telecom operator, has launched a new Point of Presence (PoP) at LIM DC in Warsaw, Poland.

The new site joins the company’s existing PoPs at Equinix WA1 in Warsaw and 4DC in Katowice, expanding GNM’s footprint in Central Europe.

Together, these sites position Poland as a key hub in GNM’s network, directly connected with Germany, Czechia, Ukraine, and other markets in the region.

The Warsaw PoP delivers GNM’s full service portfolio, including IP Transit with Tier-1 upstreams, DWDM up to 400G, peering with over 650 ASNs via GNM-IX, ethernet and L2VPN transport, and Remote IX for access to major European exchanges.

Krzysztof Krasuski, Head of Region at GNM, comments, “With the launch of our node in LIM DC, Poland is becoming the heart of our Central European network and we are committed to expanding services and connectivity options for all operators in the region.”

GNM’s backbone interconnects more than 80 PoPs in 21 countries over 20,000km of optical infrastructure, supporting resilient, low-latency connectivity for carriers, ISPs, and content providers across Europe.

