Data centre delivery: How consistency endures

Author: Joe Peck

In this exclusive article for DCNN, Steve Clifford, Director of Data Centres at EMCOR UK, describes how end-to-end data centre design, building, and maintenance is essential for achieving data centre uptime and optimisation:

Keeping services live

Resilience and reliability. These aren’t optional features of data centres; they are essential requirements that require precision and a keen eye for detail from all stakeholders. If a patchwork of subcontractors are delivering data centre services, that can muddy the waters by complicating supply chains. This heightens the risk of miscommunication, which can cause project delays and operational downtime.

Effective design and implementation are essential at a time when the data centre market is undergoing significant expansion, with the take-up of capacity expected to grow by 855MW – or a 22% year-on-year growth – in Europe alone.

In-house engineering and project management teams can prioritise open communication to help build, manage, and maintain data centres over time. This end-to-end approach allows for continuity from initial consultation through to long-term operational excellence so data centres can do what they do best: uphold business continuity and serve millions of people.

Designing and building spaces

Before a data centre can be built, logistical challenges need to be addressed. In many regions, grid availability is limited, land is constrained, and planning approvals can take years. Compliance is key too: no matter the space, builds should align to ISO frameworks, local authority regulations, and – in some cases – critical national infrastructure (CNI) standards.

Initially, teams need to uphold a customer’s business case, identify the optimal location, address cooling concerns, identify which risks to mitigate, and understand what space for expansion or improvement should be factored in now.

While pre-selection of contractors and consultants is vital at this stage, it makes strategic sense to select a complementary delivery team that can manage mobilisation and long-term performance too. Engineering providers should collaborate with customer stakeholders, consultants, and supply chain partners so that the solution delivered is fit for purpose throughout its operational lifespan.

As greenfield development can be lengthy, upgrading existing spaces is a popular alternative option. Called ‘retrofitting’, this route can reduce cost by 40% and reduce project timelines by 30%.

When building in pre-existing spaces, maintaining continuity in live environments is crucial. For example, our team recently developed a data hall within a contained 1,000m² existing facility. Engineers used profile modelling to identify an optimal cooling configuration based on hot aisle containment and installed a 380V DC power system to maximise energy efficiency.

This resulted in a 96.2% achievement across rectifiers and converters. The project delivered 136 cabinets, against a brief of 130, and, crucially, didn’t disrupt business-as-usual operations, using a phased integration for the early deployment of IT systems.

Maintaining continuity

In certain spaces like national defence and highly sensitive operations, maintaining continuity is fundamental. Critical infrastructure maintenance in these environments needs to prioritise security and reliability, as these facilities sit at the heart of national operations.

Ongoing operational management requires a 24/7 engineering presence, supported by proactive maintenance management, comprehensive systems monitoring, a strategic critical spares strategy, and a robust event and incident management process.

This constant presence, from the initial stages of consultation through to ongoing operational support, delivers clear benefits that compound over time; the same team that understands the design rationale can anticipate potential issues and respond swiftly when challenges arise. Using 3D modelling to coordinate designs and time-lapse visualisations depicting project progress can keep stakeholders up to date.

Asset management in critical environments like CNIs also demands strict maintenance scheduling and control, coupled with complete risk transparency to customers. Total honesty and trust are non-negotiable so weekly client meetings can maintain open communication channels, ensuring customers are fully informed about system status, upcoming maintenance windows, and any potential risks on the horizon.

Meeting high expectations

These high-demand environments have high expectations, so keeping engineering teams engaged and motivated is key to long-term performance. A holistic approach to staff engagement should focus on continuous training and development to deliver greater continuity and deeper site expertise. When engineers intimately understand customer expectations and site needs, they can maintain the seamless service these critical operations demand.

Focusing on continuity delivers measurable results. For one defence-grade data centre customer, we have maintained 100% uptime over eight years, from day one of operations. Consistent processes and dedicated personnel form a long-term commitment to operational excellence.

Optimising spaces for the future

Self-delivery naturally lends itself to growing, evolving relationships with customers. By transitioning to self-delivering entire projects and operations, organisations can benefit from a single point of contact while maintaining control over most aspects of service delivery.

Rather than offering generic solutions, established relationships allow for bespoke approaches that anticipate future requirements and build in flexibility from the outset. A continuous improvement model ensures long-term capability development, with energy efficiency improvement representing a clear focus area as sustainability requirements become increasingly stringent.

AI and HPC workloads are pushing rack densities higher, creating new demands for thermal management, airflow, and power draw. Many operators are also embedding smart systems – from IoT sensors to predictive analytics tools – into designs. These platforms provide real-time visibility of energy use, asset performance, and environmental conditions, enabling data-driven decision-making and continuous optimisation.

Operators may also upgrade spaces to higher-efficiency systems and smart cooling, which support better PUE outcomes and long-term energy savings. When paired with digital tools for energy monitoring and predictive maintenance, teams can deliver on smarter operations and provide measurable returns on investment.

Continuity: A strategic tool

Uptime is critical – and engineering continuity is not just beneficial, but essential. From the initial stages of design and consultation through to ongoing management and future optimisation, data centres need consistent teams, transparent processes, and strategic relationships that endure.

The end-to-end approach transforms continuity from an operational requirement into a strategic advantage, enabling facilities to adapt to evolving demands while maintaining constant uptime. When consistency becomes the foundation, exceptional performance follows.