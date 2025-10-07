DE-CIX Malaysia extends reach with NTT DATA partnership

Author: Joe Peck

Internet exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX Malaysia has announced the launch of its full suite of interconnection services at NTT DATA’s CBJ1 data centre in Cyberjaya, marking a further expansion of Malaysia’s digital infrastructure and the country’s role as a regional connectivity hub.

The partnership represents the first local collaboration between DE-CIX Malaysia and NTT Global Data Centres, following successful projects in other international markets.

It aims to enhance interconnection options for enterprises, internet service providers (ISPs), cloud providers, and content delivery networks (CDNs) across Southeast Asia.

Expanding interconnection capacity in Cyberjaya

The collaboration enables customers at NTT DATA’s Cyberjaya facility to access DE-CIX’s peering, cloud exchange, and virtual private network interconnection (VPNI) services.

These include premium peering through GlobePEER, direct cloud connectivity via DirectCLOUD, and Blackholing for DDoS mitigation.

Weng-Yew Wong, Member of the Board of Management at DE-CIX Malaysia, comments, “This partnership is a strategic move to bring DE-CIX’s interconnection services closer to Malaysia’s enterprises.

“By enabling our platform at NTT Global Data Centres’ Cyberjaya site, we are expanding the region’s digital ecosystem and offering greater reach, security, and reliability.”

The collaboration will also allow NTT Global Data Centres to attract additional network-focused tenants, including enterprise and hyperscale operators.

Yasuo Suzuki, Managing Director, APAC, NTT Global Data Centres, says, “This collaboration reflects our ongoing efforts to bring strategic partners such as DE-CIX into our facilities to enhance connectivity and performance for our clients.

“The presence of DE-CIX in our Cyberjaya campus offers improved access to cloud platforms and digital services with minimal latency.”

Strengthening Malaysia’s digital ecosystem

Cyberjaya has become one of Malaysia’s leading technology hubs, offering high-capacity power, fibre connectivity, and a growing community of network-based enterprises.

DE-CIX’s presence at NTT DATA’s CBJ1 data centre provides immediate access to its global interconnection platform via secure ethernet cross-connects and VLAN tagging, supporting low-latency connectivity to international networks.

The companies say the collaboration will contribute to the development of resilient, scalable digital infrastructure across Malaysia and strengthen interconnection routes between Asia, Europe, and the United States.

