A-Gas completes large-scale DC refrigerant recovery project

Author: Joe Peck

A-Gas, a company specialising in Lifecycle Refrigerant Management (LRM), has completed a major refrigerant recovery project for a global technology provider, marking a significant environmental milestone for the data centre sector.

More than 73,000 lbs (33,000 kg) of R410A were safely recovered across five buildings containing 222 cooling units scheduled for decommissioning. The work, carried out under challenging summer conditions, prevented the release of greenhouse gases equivalent to 70,226 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂e).

The project was managed by A-Gas Rapid Recovery, the company’s on-site refrigerant recovery division, which specialises in high-speed, compliant recovery operations for commercial and industrial facilities.

Environmental and operational impact

A-Gas said the recovery operation demonstrated its commitment to safe and environmentally responsible refrigerant lifecycle management.

The project not only reduced environmental impact, but also delivered financial benefits to the client through the A-Gas buyback programme.

Rapid Recovery’s process is designed to complete complex projects quickly, with recovery speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional methods, helping reduce downtime during critical infrastructure transitions.

The operation included full Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) documentation, refrigerant analysis, and regulatory compliance checks throughout.

A-Gas said its approach combines global expertise with safety-first practices to help technology and data centre clients meet both operational and sustainability goals.

