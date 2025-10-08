CleanArc adds 300 MW to planned Virginia campus

Author: Joe Peck

CleanArc Data Centers, a US developer of renewable-energy-powered hyperscale data centre campuses, has acquired an additional 35.4 hectares of land to expand its flagship hyperscale data centre campus in Virginia.

The expansion increases the site’s planned capacity from 600 MW to nearly 1 GW, supporting growing demand for scalable and energy-efficient digital infrastructure.

The new development will deliver an extra 300 MW of critical power capacity, enhancing redundancy and long-term resilience for hyperscale clients.

Expansion timeline and capacity growth

The first 300 MW phase of the Virginia campus is scheduled to come online in the first quarter of 2027, followed by a second phase in 2030.

The latest land acquisition enables a third 300 MW phase, currently planned for between 2033 and 2035.

James Trout, founder and CEO of CleanArc Data Centers, comments, “Securing this additional land and substantially increasing our planned capacity positions CleanArc to meet the needs of the most demanding hyperscalers.

“We’re ensuring our customers have the infrastructure they need to grow, innovate, and operate without limits today and well into the future.

“Working closely with Caroline County, this expansion will support our customers’ growth while reinforcing our dedication to sustainability and making a positive, lasting impact on the local community.”

Groundbreaking for the VA1 project is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

