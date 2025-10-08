The shift from standby to strategic energy management

Author: Joe Peck

In this article, Laura Maciosek, Director Key Accounts at Cat Electric Power Division, talks about why shifting backup assets into primary power is becoming essential as grid constraints intensify:

It’s safe to say the energy landscape is changing, with many prominent and significant changes having taken place in the last 24 months. The data-driven society we live in, from streaming devices and smart appliances to AI processing, continues to move demand for data centres in just one direction: up.

As data centres experience this growth, utility power is no longer a given. Today, there’s no guarantee the local electrical grid can meet these increased power needs. In fact, many utilities I’ve talked with say it’ll be three to five years (or longer) before they can bring the required amount of power online.

That puts data centre customers in a tricky position. How can they continue to expand and grow if there isn’t enough power and moving sites isn’t an option?

The answer includes rethinking power options, and that means considering the transition from using power assets for largely backup purposes to employing them as a primary power source. That’s a big change from the status quo.

