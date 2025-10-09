Honeywell, LS Electric deal to boost data centre power

Author: Joe Peck

Honeywell, a US multinational specialising in building automation, has announced a global partnership with LS Electric, a South Korean manufacturer of electrical equipment and automation systems, to develop and market integrated hardware and software systems for power management and distribution in data centres and commercial buildings.

The collaboration aims to simplify the integration of electrical and automation systems, improving operational efficiency, resilience, and energy management for operators of data-intensive and energy-critical facilities.

Integrated approach to power and automation

The partnership combines LS Electric’s experience in power infrastructure with Honeywell’s expertise in building automation and control systems.

Together, the companies plan to offer systems that unify power distribution and building management, ensuring load and capacity are balanced to maintain resilience and uptime.

The first joint products will include integrated switchgear and power management systems that help data centre operators control and distribute power more effectively.

Future development will focus on new electrical monitoring systems using the Honeywell Forge platform, enhanced with AI and analytics, and LS Electric’s software capabilities.

These systems will be designed to regulate energy distribution, improve efficiency, and provide predictive maintenance to reduce downtime and power quality issues.

Energy storage and grid resilience

Honeywell and LS Electric also plan to develop a grid- and building-aware battery energy storage system (BESS) for commercial and industrial buildings.

The modular BESS will integrate LS Electric’s energy storage technology with Honeywell’s dynamic energy control software, allowing users to forecast and optimise energy sourcing and costs based on grid data, weather conditions, and other variables.

The companies said the technology will help manage growing energy demand from sectors such as data centres, which currently account for between 1-2% of global electricity consumption.

Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell Building Automation, comments, “Our collaboration with LS Electric supports our continued focus on delivering smarter, scalable solutions for the world’s most critical industries.

“As the global demand for data and energy accelerates, this partnership combines our complementary strengths to deliver intelligent infrastructure that’s both resilient and efficient.”

JongWoo Kim, President of LS Electric Power Electric, adds, “Building on our expertise in power infrastructure and energy storage systems, we are expanding globally into the data centre and industrial building markets.

“Through our collaboration with Honeywell, we will provide solutions that help large-scale operators achieve both energy efficiency and reliability.”

