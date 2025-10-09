Duos Edge AI expands edge DC network in Texas

Author: Joe Peck

Duos Technologies Group, through its subsidiary Duos Edge AI, a provider of edge data centre (EDC) systems, has deployed a new EDC in Waco, Texas, at the Education Service Centre (ESC) Region 12.

The facility marks the company’s sixth site in the state and aims to strengthen digital infrastructure to support local education and community development.

The project aims to expand access to reliable, low-latency computing for schools and community partners, providing the resources needed to deliver modern digital learning tools and services.

Supporting distributed computing and digital learning

The partnership with Region 12 highlights the increasing demand for distributed computing infrastructure to enable K–12 education, workforce development, and regional digital transformation across Texas.

The new edge data centre seeks to enhance bandwidth, secure data processing, and local AI capabilities, improving connectivity and efficiency throughout the region.

Doug Recker, President of Duos and Duos Edge AI, comments, “This deployment is a significant advancement in our statewide initiative to bring modern computing capabilities closer to where data is created and used.

“Our collaboration with Region 12 strengthens the foundation for next-generation learning tools, administrative efficiency, and community connectivity – all powered locally at the edge.”

Kenny Berry, Executive Director of ESC Region 12, adds, “Access to real-time, reliable data processing directly supports our educators and students.

“This edge data centre brings long-term value to our schools by enabling advanced learning technologies, improving efficiency, and reducing latency across our network.”

The deployment forms part of Duos Edge AI’s 2025 strategy to establish 15 operational edge data centres. Each facility features a modular design for rapid deployment, offering scalable compute power and high-speed connectivity in as little as 90 days.

These sites, the company says, are helping meet the evolving digital needs of the education, healthcare, and government sectors.

