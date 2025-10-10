365 Data Centers appoints new CEO and President

Author: Joe Peck

365 Data Centers (365), a provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services, has announced the appointment of Derek Gillespie as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Steve Amelio as President.

This leadership transition follows the planned retirement of co-founder and CEO Bob DeSantis, who will continue to serve as a Board Member and strategic advisor to the company.

Who’s who

Derek Gillespie brings over two decades of experience across the data centre and telecommunications industries.

The company says that since joining 365 as CRO in 2024, Derek has played a role in expanding the company’s market reach, strengthening customer relationships, and executing strategic acquisitions.

He will continue to act as CRO in addition to taking on the new role of CEO.

Steve Amelio, who has been with 365 since 2019, has reportedly helped build the company’s operational and financial foundation.

As well as becoming President, he will continue to serve as CFO, overseeing finance and administration while leading day-to-day operations to ensure continued customer satisfaction and scalable growth.

Bob DeSantis, co-founder and Board Member of 365 Data Centers, comments, “Derek and Steve have been central to 365’s success and are ideally suited to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

“Their leadership, deep industry expertise, and shared vision will ensure continuity while propelling the company forward as a trusted infrastructure-as-a-service and managed services provider.”

During Bob’s tenure, 365 has transformed from a collection of eight standalone data centres into a US-wide, interconnected platform with 20 facilities, 80MW of capacity, 1,200 customers, and a network spanning key edge markets.

“We are honoured to carry forward the incredible momentum that Bob and the team have built,” says Derek Gillespie, CEO at 365 Data Centers. “Our focus remains on delivering reliable, high-performance infrastructure solutions that empower our customers to grow and innovate.”

“This is an exciting time for 365,” adds Steve Amelio, President of 365 Data Centers. “We look forward to building upon our strong operational backbone and customer-first culture as we continue to scale and strengthen our network-centric platform.”

