Uncover the hidden risks in data centre resilience

In July 2024, a lightning arrester failure in Northern Virginia, USA, triggered a massive 1,500MW load transfer across 70 data centres – handling over 70% of global internet traffic.
The result? No customer outages, but a cascade of grid instability and unexpected generator behaviour that exposed critical vulnerabilities in power resilience.
Powerside’s latest whitepaper – entitled Data Centre Load Transfer Event – Critical Insights from Power Quality Monitoring – delivers a technical case study from this unprecedented event, revealing:
• Why identical voltage disturbances led to vastly different data centre responses
• How power quality monitoring helped decode complex grid interactions
• What this means for future-proofing infrastructure in ‘Data Centre Alley’ and beyond
Whether you are managing mission-critical infrastructure or advising on grid stability, this is essential reading.
