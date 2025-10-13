Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Uncover the hidden risks in data centre resilience

Author: Joe Peck

In July 2024, a lightning arrester failure in Northern Virginia, USA, triggered a massive 1,500MW load transfer across 70 data centres – handling over 70% of global internet traffic.

The result? No customer outages, but a cascade of grid instability and unexpected generator behaviour that exposed critical vulnerabilities in power resilience.

Powerside’s latest whitepaper – entitled Data Centre Load Transfer Event – Critical Insights from Power Quality Monitoring – delivers a technical case study from this unprecedented event, revealing:

• Why identical voltage disturbances led to vastly different data centre responses

• How power quality monitoring helped decode complex grid interactions

• What this means for future-proofing infrastructure in ‘Data Centre Alley’ and beyond

Whether you are managing mission-critical infrastructure or advising on grid stability, this is essential reading.

You can download the full whitepaper by registering below:

