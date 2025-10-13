ZainTECH launches Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute in Kuwait

Author: Joe Peck

ZainTECH, the digital solutions and cloud services arm of Kuwait-based Zain Group, in collaboration with Zain Kuwait and Zain Omantel International (ZOI), has announced the availability of Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute on the Azure Marketplace.

The move enables government and enterprise customers in Kuwait to access secure and private connectivity to Microsoft Azure directly through the Azure Marketplace.

The listing allows organisations with existing Azure agreements to purchase ExpressRoute using their existing Microsoft Azure consumption credits, designed to simplify procurement and integration with cloud infrastructure.

Dedicated, compliant cloud connectivity

ExpressRoute provides a dedicated, low-latency connection to Microsoft data centres in the UAE and Europe.

According to ZainTECH, the service is aimed at supporting mission-critical workloads that require high performance, enhanced security, and compliance with Kuwait’s national data residency and regulatory standards.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, comments, “Helping governments and enterprises become more digital, intelligent, and resilient is what all Zain entities aim for.

“The availability of ExpressRoute on the Azure Marketplace is a game-changer for customers in Kuwait. It removes friction from the procurement process and makes it easier than ever for entities to leverage Microsoft’s cloud, using their existing agreements and credits.

“This is how we accelerate real transformation: by combining secure, high-speed connectivity with operational simplicity.”

ZainTECH says that its collaboration with Zain Kuwait, ZOI, and Microsoft establishes a new framework for compliant and resilient cloud connectivity in Kuwait.

The initiative also aligns with Kuwait’s Vision 2035 strategy, supporting national digital transformation efforts and enabling government and enterprise modernisation.