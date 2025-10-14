Planera secures $8m to support data centre expansion

Author: Joe Peck

Planera, a US provider of construction scheduling and planning software, has announced an additional $8 million (£6 million) in funding to expand its work within the data centre construction sector.

The company, which develops collaborative scheduling software for construction projects, says the funding will support wider adoption among contractors and subcontractors involved in complex data centre builds.

The latest investment follows the company’s 2024 Series A round and brings total funding to $26.5 million (£19.9 million).

According to Planera, the new capital will be used to enhance its platform and deepen engagement with data centre clients.

Supporting large-scale construction projects

Planera says it has developed tailored services for data centre contractors, supported by a dedicated team with experience in mission-critical construction.

The company has also introduced new AI tools designed to identify potential schedule risks earlier and improve project delivery timelines.

Current customers include:

• HITT Contracting, which uses Planera to improve visibility on data centre project progress and accelerate delivery.

• Ralph L. Wadsworth (RLW), which employs Planera to coordinate complex builds for major technology clients, helping to improve collaboration and reduce schedule compression.

• Ryan Companies US, which uses the platform for collaborative scheduling, subcontractor resource analysis, and integration with master schedules.

Industry research highlights the scale of the sector’s growth, as Grand View Research estimates the global data centre market at around $347.6 billion (£261.7 billion) in 2024, rising to $652 billion (£490.9 billion) by 2030.

Arizton reports that data centre construction will grow from $91.9 billion (£69.1 billion) in 2024 to more than $214 billion (£161.1 billion) by 2030, driven by investment in hyperscale and AI infrastructure.

Nitin Bhandari, CEO of Planera, comments, “With data centre demand increasing worldwide, our customers need modern, collaborative scheduling tools that can match the scale and complexity of these projects.

“This new funding will help us focus further on mission-critical work while continuing to support customers across other segments.”

The funding round includes participation from Sorenson Capital, Sierra Ventures, Prudence, Brick and Mortar Ventures, Zachry Construction Corporation, and other industry investors.

Ken Elefant, Managing Director of Sorenson Capital, suggests, “The adoption of AI is driving intense demand for new data centre capacity. Delays on large-scale projects can have significant financial implications and Planera is well positioned to help contractors deliver on time.”

Ranjeet Gadhoke, Vice President of Project Controls at Zachry Construction Corporation, adds, “We use Planera across all our projects and have seen the value it brings to planning and scheduling. This investment reflects our confidence in the platform and its contribution to greater efficiency.”

Todd Von Krosigk, Senior Superintendent at HITT Contracting, concludes, “To meet growing data centre demand, we require modern scheduling technology that can keep pace. Planera has become a key partner, giving our teams improved visibility and control.”