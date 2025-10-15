DC BLOX to expand Myrtle Beach landing station

Author: Joe Peck

DC BLOX, a provider of connected data centre and fibre networks, has announced the planned expansion of its Myrtle Beach cable landing station in South Carolina, USA.

The company has acquired approximately 20 acres of adjacent land within the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) with the potential to accommodate up to five additional subsea cables and an additional 20MW of power from the current on-site substation.

The Myrtle Beach cable landing station (MYR1) opened in 2023 and was developed to enable a resilient international communications gateway for subsea cable access into the southeastern US from western European countries, South America, the Caribbean, and Africa.

MYR1 is the largest facility of its kind on the Eastern Seaboard. MYR2 will complement existing subsea cables already landing in Myrtle Beach (including Firmina, Anjana, and Nuvem), enhancing the region’s role in connecting the US with the world.

Expanding existing connectivity

Jeff Wabik, Chief Technology Officer at DC BLOX, says, “Demand for landing subsea cables in Myrtle Beach has been extraordinary and the rapid addition of new carrier partners into MYR1 has significantly enhanced the facility’s connectivity ecosystem.

“By preparing for MYR2, DC BLOX is enabling new digital infrastructure development across the region by global hyperscale companies and ensuring continued growth of the Southeast’s digital economy.”

Sandy Davis, Myrtle Beach Regional EDC President & CEO, comments, “The continued growth of DC BLOX in our community is the vision presented by their leadership in 2021.

“DC BLOX is an extraordinary company committed to providing technology services and community partnerships as promised. We are excited to have DC BLOX expand in Horry County and to house the largest facility of its kind on the Eastern Seaboard in our county.”

Pending additional demand, the new MYR2 facility would be built adjacent to MYR1 within ITAP, a site that offers a solid coastal location for subsea systems.

Once completed, the two facilities combined would support up to ten subsea cables, strengthening international connectivity and advancing Myrtle Beach’s position as a global cable landing destination.

