GNM launches new PoP in Paris

Author: Joe Peck

GNM, a backbone internet provider and telecom operator, has launched a new Point of Presence (PoP) at 137 Boulevard Voltaire in Paris, expanding its Western European footprint and giving French operators direct access to its backbone and interconnection services.

The company says that strong growth in France over the past year drove the decision to expand into the capital.

The Paris site connects regional operators with lower-latency routes to Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, and Central Europe, integrated with GNM’s 20,000 km backbone and 80+ PoPs in 21 countries.

From Paris, GNM says it offers services including IP Transit with Tier-1 upstreams and advanced BGP community control; GNM-IX peering, with more than 650 connected networks; Ethernet / L2VPN with SLAs and end-to-end traffic control; and Remote IX for access to European Internet Exchanges without physical presence.

Ahmed Eidarous, International Development Manager at GNM, comments, “Paris is a natural step in our European expansion.

“By launching a PoP here, we are bringing French operators closer to our backbone and service portfolio, enabling them to exchange traffic more efficiently and access international hubs with minimal latency.”

With the Paris PoP online, GNM says it has both expanded its presence in Western Europe and strengthened connectivity for regional and global customers.

For more from GNM, click here.