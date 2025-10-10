LINX achieves 25 x 400GE port count milestone

Author: Joe Peck

The London Internet Exchange (LINX), an internet exchange point (IXP) operator, has successfully deployed their 25th 400GE port across their global network, a major milestone within the wider industry’s growth.

The first 400GE port was provisioned in 2021, with demand for ultra-high bandwidth connectivity surging since then, driven by the exponential growth in cloud services, video streaming, gaming, and AI workloads.

A single 400GE connection delivers four times the capacity of a standard 1000GE port, enabling networks to consolidate traffic, reduce operational complexity, and build in resilience, future-proofing their infrastructure.

Investing in the future

LINX has invested heavily in Nokia’s next-generation hardware and optical technologies to enable 400GE delivery across its interconnection ecosystems in London and Manchester.

This investment aims to ensure members can scale quickly and efficiently while maintaining the resilience and reliability that underpin the global internet.

Jennifer Holmes, CEO of LINX, comments, “Reaching 25 active 400GE ports is a testament to the evolving needs of our members and the strength of our technical infrastructure.

“We’ve seen a clear shift towards high-capacity services, with our larger delivery networks upgrading first to 400GE.

“In the last 12 months UK ISPs are now seeing the demand for the service and are upgrading in London and Manchester, a positive sign of effective network traffic management or regional peering.

“This evolution demonstrates how network operators of all sizes are adapting to keep pace with the demands of modern digital services.”

As digital transformation accelerates globally, LINX says it continues to extend its reach beyond the UK, also supporting interconnection platforms in the US and Africa.

