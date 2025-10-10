Object First launches ‘ransomware-proof’ storage

Author: Joe Peck

Object First, a US provider of storage appliances, has introduced Ootbi Mini, a compact immutable storage appliance designed for remote and branch offices, edge environments, and small businesses using Veeam for backup.

The device is intended to protect local backup data against ransomware attacks without requiring a traditional data centre setup.

Available in 8, 16, and 24 terabyte capacities, Ootbi Mini brings the company’s existing enterprise-level security to a smaller form factor.

Built on ‘zero trust’ principles, it provides what the company describes as “absolute immutability”, meaning that no one – including administrators – can alter its firmware, operating system, storage layer, or backup data.

The device offers the same data protection, user interface, and Veeam integration as Object First’s existing Ootbi systems, with minimal setup required.

Ootbi Mini will be available for purchase or through a subscription model, with deliveries due to begin in January 2026.

New additional features

Alongside Ootbi Mini, Object First has announced several additional updates:

The first, Ootbi Honeypot, introduces early warning protection against cyberthreats targeting Veeam Backup and Replication (VBR). The feature, available in version 1.7 at no additional cost to current customers, deploys a decoy VBR environment to detect suspicious activity.

If a threat is detected, Honeypot immediately sends an alert via the customer’s chosen communication channel.

The company has also launched a beta programme for Ootbi Fleet Manager, a cloud-based platform that allows customers to monitor and manage their entire Ootbi fleet from a single dashboard.

The system provides granular monitoring, reporting, and hardware health insights, enabling customers to maintain visibility across distributed environments.

Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President at IDC, comments, “Organisations running Veeam can benefit from storage technologies that combine immutability, simplicity, and resilience.

“With Ootbi Mini, Honeypot, and Fleet Manager, Object First is expanding its ransomware-proof portfolio to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.”

David Bennett, CEO at Object First, adds, “Our mission is to make ransomware-proof backups simple, powerful, and accessible for every Veeam user. With Ootbi Mini, any organisation can achieve enterprise-grade immutability within a small footprint.

“Honeypot strengthens cyber resilience by providing early threat detection, while Fleet Manager simplifies how customers monitor their deployments. Together, these innovations reinforce our commitment to secure, straightforward, and reliable backup for Veeam users.”

