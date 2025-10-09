Saudi Arabia’s first integrated data science and AI diploma

Author: Joe Peck

DataVolt, a Saudi Arabian developer and operator of sustainable data centres, has partnered with the Energy & Water Academy (EWA) and Innovatics to launch the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first fully industry-integrated Diploma in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The new programme is designed to blend academic learning with practical, real-world experience, helping to prepare Saudi talent for the digital economy.

Announced at the LEARN event in Riyadh, the Diploma is approved by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and College of Excellence (CoE), and endorsed by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

It is also supported by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

Unlike traditional academic pathways, the programme combines classroom study with applied projects.

Students will work with sponsoring companies, including DataVolt, on live industry challenges, developing proof-of-concept AI applications and gaining hands-on experience that directly aligns with workforce needs.

As part of its commitment, DataVolt will sponsor five students from the first cohort and guarantee them employment after graduation. They will join the company’s operations supporting high-power-density workloads at its data centres, including its planned AI campus in Oxagon, NEOM.

DataVolt is inviting other organisations to co-sponsor the inaugural class of 100 students, with a target of 50% female participation. The first intake is scheduled to begin in November 2025.

Industry-led learning for the digital future

Rajit Nanda, CEO at DataVolt, says, “DataVolt is not only building the Kingdom’s next-generation data centres, but also the local Saudi talent to power them, ensuring the country is prepared to lead the global AI economy in the long term.

“Our investment in this first-of-its-kind Diploma demonstrates our commitment to Vision 2030 and we encourage our partners across the industry to join us in sponsoring the programme and future-proofing the local workforce.”

With AI expected to contribute around US$320 billion (£239.1 billion) to the Middle East economy by 2030, and Saudi Arabia set to see the greatest share of that value, the initiative supports the country’s Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI).

The programme aims to help bridge the national skills gap and contribute to the target of training 20,000 AI professionals over the next five years.

Salwa Smaoui, CEO of Innovatics, comments, “This Diploma is not just education; it is a strategic workforce initiative. Our mission is to ensure every graduate is ready to contribute from day one to the Kingdom’s most ambitious AI projects.”

Tariq Alshamrani, CEO of EWA, adds, “EWA is proud to partner with DataVolt and Innovatics to deliver this programme. Together, we are developing the next generation of data scientists and AI professionals who will power the Kingdom’s digital future.”

DataVolt continues to expand its data centre footprint across Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, the company signed an agreement with NEOM to design and develop the region’s first sustainable, net-zero AI campus in Oxagon.

The first phase of the 1.5 GW development, backed by an initial investment of US$5 billion (£3.7 billion), is expected to begin operations in 2028.

For more from DataVolt, click here.