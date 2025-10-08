CommScope expands SYSTIMAX Constellation platform

Author: Joe Peck

CommScope, a US manufacturer of network infrastructure products, has announced the global availability of its evolved SYSTIMAX Constellation platform, an edge-based system for power and data connectivity designed for large-scale enterprise networks.

Now compliant with international power and data transmission standards, the Constellation platform combines fault-managed power with hybrid power and data fibre cabling in a simplified star topology.

The design enables hundreds or thousands of connected devices to be powered and linked efficiently across buildings or campuses.

Simplified architecture for modern infrastructure

The platform’s modular, technology-agnostic design supports both AC and DC power applications and multiple IT and operational technology (OT) standards.

The company says unlike traditional structured cabling, Constellation removes the need for a telecoms room or wiring closet on every floor, allowing centralised uninterruptible power supply (UPS) management.

Constellation Points (CPs) can be installed in ceilings, walls, or equipment racks, reducing space requirements and component use. The system delivers higher power and faster data speeds over longer distances, supporting 10G and above bandwidth and up to 1kW of fault-managed power.

According to CommScope, the platform can reduce installation labour by more than 50% compared with conventional cabling, while also lowering material use and the network’s overall carbon footprint through reductions in copper and plastic.

Luc Adriaenssens, Vice President of Building and Campus, CommScope Connectivity Solutions, comments, “The Constellation platform enables our customers to support denser urban environments and the growing number of connected devices in their buildings.

“By offering a modular, technology-agnostic solution, we’re providing greater flexibility for network design – allowing scalability, sustainability, and cost efficiency.”

Technical and sustainability features

Part of CommScope’s SYSTIMAX cabling and connectivity range, the Constellation system includes Propel fibre panels, power transmitters, and transition panels connected to CPs via hybrid fibre trunks.

End devices are linked through pre-terminated Cat 6A patch cords and cable assemblies.

Key performance and sustainability metrics include:

• Up to 1,800W of power delivered at distances of 250m

• Up to 1,000W at 500m

• Up to 700W at 1,000m

• Support for 10G and higher data rates

• Up to 50 connected devices per CP

• 57% reduction in skilled installation labour hours

• 59% less copper and 65% less plastic compared with traditional LAN systems

• Up to 40% lower embodied network carbon footprint

The Constellation platform is now available worldwide.

