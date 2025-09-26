Arteco introduces ECO coolants for data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Arteco, a Belgian manufacturer of heat transfer fluids and direct-to-chip coolants, has expanded its coolant portfolio with the launch of ECO versions of its ZITREC EC product line, designed for direct-to-chip liquid cooling in data centres.

Each product is manufactured using renewable or recycled feedstocks with the aim of delivering a significantly reduced product carbon footprint compared with fossil-based equivalents, while maintaining the same thermal performance and reliability.

Addressing growing thermal challenges

As demand for high-performance computing rises, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and other workloads, operators face increasing challenges in managing heat loads efficiently.

Arteco’s ZITREC EC line was developed to support liquid cooling systems in data centres, enabling high thermal performance and energy efficiency.

The new ECO version incorporates base fluids, Propylene Glycol (PG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), sourced from certified renewable or recycled materials. By moving away from virgin fossil-based resources, ECO products aim to help customers reduce scope 3 emissions without compromising quality.

Serge Lievens, Technology Manager at Arteco, says, “Our comprehensive life cycle assessment studies show that the biggest environmental impact of our coolants comes from fossil-based raw materials at the start of the value chain.

“By rethinking those building blocks and incorporating renewable and/or recycled raw materials, we are able to offer products with significantly lower climate impact, without compromising on high quality and performance standards.”

Certification and traceability

Arteco’s ECO coolants use a mass balance approach, ensuring that renewable and recycled feedstocks are integrated into production while maintaining full traceability. The process is certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS standard.

Alexandre Moireau, General Manager at Arteco, says, “At Arteco, we firmly believe the future of cooling must be sustainable. Our sustainability strategy focuses on climate action, smart use of resources, and care for people and communities.

“This new family of ECO coolants is a natural extension of that commitment. Sustainability for us is a continuous journey, one where we keep researching, innovating, and collaborating to create better, cleaner cooling solutions.”

