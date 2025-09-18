TBM’s Excellence Forum returns to Washington

Author: Joe Peck

TBM Group, a US business event organiser, has announced the return of the Excellence in Data Center Construction, Design, and Engineering Forum for its second edition, taking place on 27–28 January 2026 in Washington D.C., USA.

This premier event will bring together leading data centre operators, cloud service providers, construction and engineering firms, technology innovators, and regulatory representatives to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the next generation of data centres.

Through expert presentations, panel discussions, and real-world case studies, attendees will explore innovative design strategies, energy efficiency, sustainability solutions, and compliance with evolving US regulations.

As AI, cloud computing, and edge technologies accelerate demand, this forum provides a vital platform to share knowledge, exchange best practices, and foster collaboration for future-ready digital infrastructure.