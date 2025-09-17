CDM unveils DC platforms for the AI era

Author: Simon Rowley

Compu Dynamics Modular (CDM), an AI-era modular data centre solutions company drawing on Compu Dynamics’ two decades of comprehensive data centre expertise, has launched two modular data centre solutions engineered to overcome the toughest data centre bottlenecks: ultra-high density, rapid deployment, and seamless scaling across edge to core. The CDM L Series is purpose built and optimised for AI learning/training and ultra-high-density workloads, and the CDM I Series is an all-in-one solution designed for AI inference at the edge.

Ron Mann, Vice President of Compu Dynamics Modular, comments, “With AI pushing traditional infrastructure limits and no end in sight, we’ve developed two unique, purpose-built modular data centre solutions for learning, inference, and edge. Designed for efficiency and flexibility, these solutions ensure our customers never have to compromise. CDM is redefining the possibilities of modular data centres, and our products are built to handle the requirements of tomorrow’s landscape.”

As AI workloads grow exponentially, CDM believes that traditional data centres are increasingly falling short in terms of meeting speed, density, and flexibility requirements. CDM’s two new platforms will address this challenge by offering customers solutions for both AI and edge workloads, which demand different densities, scales, and deployment models.

“These innovative new platforms are the result of 20-plus years of expertise in data centre design and deployment,” states Steve Altizer, President and CEO of Compu Dynamics. “The Compu Dynamics Modular team has created two much-needed solutions that are built to grow and evolve with the applications they support.”



Features of the CDM L Series include:



• Purpose built and optimized for ultra-high density AI workloads

• Engineered for 50–250+ kW per rack

• Scalable from 1.5 to 3+ MW

• Dual-module architecture, delivering powerful performance for next-generation AI applications

• Ideal for hyperscale, colocation, and GPU-intensive environments

• Designed and built in the USA

• Customisable base module and open OEM integration

Features of the CDM I Series include:

• Designed for edge deployments requiring fewer AI racks, or lower IT density per module

• Engineered for 50–250+ kW per rack

• Supports up to 500 kW per module with air cooling and 1+ MW with combined air and liquid cooling

• Compact, all-in-one architecture to reduce space, streamline deployment and reduce complexity

• Ideal for telecom, healthcare, education, and government sectors

• Designed and built in the USA

• Customisable base module and open OEM integration



Both platforms also offer fast, flexible deployment and seamless scalability, as well as being technology neutral, supporting multiple IT hardware and infrastructure OEM equipment sources with no vendor lock-in. CDM provides full-service, end-to-end support for these platforms, from evaluation to delivery and ongoing preventive maintenance. The company’s turnkey and vendor-neutral approach to modular solutions accelerates deployment while reducing costs. With this launch, CDM says that it is empowering customers to face the AI era fully prepared and confident in the company’s infrastructure.

For more from Compu Dynamics Modular, click here.