Kioxia announces 245.76TB SSD for enterprise AI

Author: Joe Peck

Memory manufacturer Kioxia Europe has expanded its LC9 Series of enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) with the launch of a 245.76TB model, available in both 2.5-inch and Enterprise and Datacentre Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.L formats. According to the company, it is the first NVMe SSD of this capacity to be offered in these form factors.

The new model adds to the previously announced 122.88TB SSD and is aimed at enterprise environments, particularly those handling generative AI workloads. These workloads require large-scale, high-speed storage with high energy efficiency to support training large language models (LLMs), creating embeddings and building vector databases used in retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

The LC9 Series is based on a 32-die stack of 2Tb BiCS FLASH QLC 3D flash memory, using Kioxia’s CBA (CMOS directly bonded to array) technology. This combination enables 8TB in a compact 154-ball grid array (BGA) package. The design leverages advancements in wafer processing, materials science, and wire bonding.

The new drives are intended for use in data lakes and other large-scale data environments where high performance and storage density are essential. In such use cases, traditional hard disk drives (HDDs) can limit throughput and underutilise GPUs. By comparison, Kioxia says that each LC9 drive can deliver up to 245.76TB while reducing the need for multiple HDDs, lowering power consumption, improving cooling efficiency, and ultimately reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Key specifications of the LC9 Series SSDs include:

• Capacity up to 245.76TB in 2.5-inch and E3.L form factors

• 122.88TB models also available in 2.5-inch and E3.S form factors

• Designed to PCIe 5.0 (up to 128GT/s Gen5 single x4 or dual x2), NVMe 2.0, and NVMe-MI 1.2c specifications

• Support for the Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacentre NVMe SSD specification v2.5 (partial compliance)

• Flexible Data Placement (FDP) support to reduce write amplification and extend drive lifespan

• Security options including SIE, SED, and FIPS SED

• CNSA 2.0 signing algorithm, intended for future quantum security standards

“We continue to drive innovation with the new Kioxia LC9 Series, providing cutting-edge technology that enables our data centre and hyperscaler customers to stay ahead,” claims Paul Rowan, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Kioxia Europe.

“The 32-die stack of 2Tb BiCS FLASH QLC 3D flash memory, coupled with our innovative CBA technology and the E3.L form factor within the LC9 Series SSDs, address their unique requirements of generative AI applications for speed, scale, and efficiency.”

The LC9 Series SSDs are currently sampling to select customers and will be showcased at the Future of Memory and Storage 2025 conference, taking place from 5 to 7 August in Santa Clara, USA.

