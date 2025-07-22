RETN upgrades Lithuanian network ring

Author: Joe Peck

RETN, an independent global network services provider, has announced the upgrade of its Lithuanian network ring connecting Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Šiauliai, and Panevėžys.

The upgrade enhances regional connectivity within Lithuania by extending high-capacity services across these cities, while maintaining Vilnius and Kaunas as key nodes on RETN’s international backbone linking the Baltics with major European hubs.

Working in partnership with fibre provider Skaidula, and in response to customer demand, RETN deployed 100G DWDM transponders across key regional routes, complementing the existing Nx100G and Nx400G services in Vilnius and Kaunas.

The upgraded segments now operate with 500G of installed capacity and are designed to scale to 1.2Tbps and beyond as demand grows.

The upgraded ring improves access across the Baltic region and provides direct routes to border points with Latvia and Poland, with onward connectivity to Warsaw, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and other key locations.

“As Lithuania continues to grow as a technology powerhouse, RETN is committed to providing fast, secure, and future-proof connectivity to meet the demands of the region’s rapidly evolving IT sector,” comments Timur Pertenava, Commercial Director, Nordic & Baltic at RETN.

“Our upgraded infrastructure is designed to support the growing needs of international carriers, cloud providers, and the thriving local unicorn ecosystem.”

This upgrade is part of a broader programme to expand RETN’s IP and DWDM backbone across the region to support the growing traffic volumes from Lithuania’s IT and data hosting sectors.

