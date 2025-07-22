MP visits Datum’s new Manchester data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Mike Kane MP, Member of Parliament for Wythenshawe and Sale East, and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, recently visited UK data centre provider Datum Datacentres’ newly constructed MCR2 data centre in Manchester.

Datum’s latest data centre is the first completed construction project in the £500 million regeneration plan for Wythenshawe. Mike toured the facility, learning about its role in shaping local regeneration and its contribution to supporting businesses across Manchester.

Mike, who himself has lifelong ties to the area, expressed a keen interest in the impact MCR2 looks to have on the region and was keen to understand its role in driving local regeneration and supporting businesses throughout Manchester.

Alongside fostering growth among its future tenants, the construction process emphasised the employment of local contractors wherever feasible. This strategy aimed to strengthen the local economy while reflecting the project’s dedication to minimising environmental impact.

Mike Kane MP comments, “It’s remarkable to see a project of this scale right at the heart of the community in Wythenshawe. This facility sets a new benchmark for sustainable, cutting-edge infrastructure while creating pathways to economic growth and wider opportunities for the region.”

During a tour of the facility, Mike was shown how MCR2 demonstrates environmentally sustainable design. As part of the construction process, Datum conducted a carbon impact assessment and integrated sustainability measures, including the installation of efficient free cooling systems to minimise environmental impact, and the incorporation of heat exchange technology to support local community heating initiatives.

The site’s backup generators run on environmentally-friendly Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) instead of red diesel. Additionally, the site has a design PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.25.

Its data halls are built to accommodate a range of clients – from SMEs to large enterprises – offering flexible power density options and IT infrastructure support. The site also includes advanced security measures, including police-linked on-site facilities.

Matt Edgley, COO at Datum Datacentres, notes, “We were delighted to welcome Mike Kane MP to MCR2 and showcase the culmination of this significant construction effort. The facility symbolises our commitment to revitalising Wythenshawe while bolstering Manchester’s growth as one of the UK’s premier tech hubs.”

MCR2 hopes to play a pivotal role in driving regional economic growth and attracting enterprise activity to Manchester. Its completion represents an achievement in sustainable development and also seeks to open new opportunities for businesses across diverse industries.

Jon Healy, Managing Director EMEA at Salute, says, “It has been a fantastic project to be involved in and it’s great to see the positive impact it will have on the region. This state-of-the-art and sustainable data centre provides the critical infrastructure needed to support the region’s continued growth.”

The official launch of MCR2 took place at the end of June and the site is now welcoming visitors who would like to tour the facility.

