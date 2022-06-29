Vertiv has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, the company’s first public report of its ESG activities.

The report outlines Vertiv’s approach to energy and water efficiency, diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I), employee health and safety, and other ESG-related topics. The content covered in the report serves as a baseline upon which the organisation will build future efforts.

“We all know how critical connectivity is to our daily lives and the global economy. The world’s appetite for data continues to rise, and our solutions keep data systems on and connected. At the same time, we recognise the current and potential impacts of climate change,” says Rob Johnson, Vertiv CEO. “We are seeking to meet the growing demand for critical digital infrastructure, and simultaneously mitigate environmental impacts from our operations and products. As a result, we’re innovating to come up with more efficient and effective ways to support critical digital infrastructure.”

Vertiv’s ESG Executive Steering Committee, made up of senior leaders from across the organisation, is driving a company-wide evaluation of ESG performance. Some of the activities and results highlighted in the report include:

– The introduction of new and upgraded products with high energy and water efficiency attributes, with others planned for release in the coming months and years

– Participation in several industry partnerships aimed at addressing data centre efficiency and emissions, including the EcoEdge PrimePower Project (E2P2), the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA), the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), and the RISE Partnership Program

– An internal review of Vertiv’s Scope one and two greenhouse gas emissions

– Development of performance and improvement benchmarks to help the organisation reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions

– A 12% year-over-year reduction in recordable injuries based on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s total reportable injury rate (TRIR)

– The introduction of training opportunities to support the organisation’s global focus on diversity, equity and inclusion

– The appointment of multiple women to executive positions within the company within the last two years, including Sheryl Haislet, Chief Information Officer, and Stephanie Gill, Chief Legal Counsel

“As the EU is a global leader for sustainability goals and regulation, this report is especially relevant for Vertiv in EMEA, where it will amplify regional momentum and enhance our sustainability growth goals in MEA,” says Karsten Winther, EMEA President for Vertiv. “We must follow a double-pronged approach, to align with growing industry demand whilst simultaneously ensuring our strategy promotes responsible practice.”