Macquarie Data Centres has signed a multi-year deal with ResetData, an Australian-first provider using Submer data centre technology.

The partnership will see Submer cooling technology used in Australia for the first time, exclusively. Compared with traditional water and air-cooling technologies, Submer’s immersion cooling can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 45% and creates zero wastewater. It also reduces the physical footprint by up to 90%, and the heat generated by the infrastructure can be 99% recycled. Globally, Submer has partnered with tech giants such as Intel and Dell.

ResetData will provide disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) housed in Macquarie Data Centre’s sovereign facilities. The company is targeting growth within government, gaming, video production, rendering and other data-heavy industries needing to balance cost, environmental concerns, and fast-rising compute needs.

ResetData Co-Founder and Managing Director Bass Salah says the technology enables efficient GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS), which will be a game changer in 3D rendering, architectural design services, cloud gaming, and even institutional blockchain. Beyond blockchain, he also sees the technology as a cornerstone to enabling the metaverse.

“As an example, the New South Wales Government is building a digital twin of the entire state,” he says. “It will replicate all levels of infrastructure, street scale and built environment in a single pane which requires significant processing power once this becomes completely populated. It’s vital that governments are leveraging the most efficient data centre technologies.

“It’s in projects like these, and the investments hyperscalers are making, where we see the beginnings of the metaverse – a virtual world with which people engage through digital avatars – take shape. Very few people and companies are thinking about the underlying infrastructure needed to power this new virtual world, including data centres which are the heart of it, and without these considerations, the real world will suffer.”

Macquarie Data Centres Group Executive David Hirst says the partnership expands the service offering at the Macquarie Park data centre campus. He comments “Our partnership with ResetData enables increasingly important technologies such as GPUaaS to drive Australia’s digital economy. It’s good to see how technologies come to market which enable the digital applications of the future.”