AVK and Rolls-Royce form new capacity agreement

Author: Simon Rowley

AVK, a supplier of innovative power solutions for data centres in Europe, and the Rolls-Royce division Power Systems, an expert in power solutions, have announced a new multi-year capacity framework as an addition to their established System Integrator Agreement.

The new partnership capacity framework cements a closer collaboration between the two companies, with a focus on increasing industrial capacity for genset orders whilst accelerating joint innovation across the data centre and critical power markets. It comes 12 months after AVK announced a record-breaking year of sales and collaboration between the two companies, with 2024 seeing AVK deliver its 500 mtu generator from Rolls-Royce. The HVO-ready generators were primarily sold into the data centre sector.

Under the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed between the parties, their relationship moves considerably beyond 2024’s achievements to become a strategically integrated, longer‑term alliance. The new framework formalises a five‑year capacity partnership between Rolls‑Royce Power Solutions and AVK, with Rolls-Royce increasing supply and AVK committing to order volume.

A parallel six-year master framework designates AVK as the exclusive System Integrator for mtu generator sets across the UK and Ireland until 2031. The agreement defines commercial terms, pricing, delivery lead times, compliance standards and anti‑bribery obligations, positioning AVK as Rolls‑Royce’s strategic partner for turnkey, mission‑critical energy solutions.

As a result, there will be stronger alignment across production planning, product roadmaps and go‑to‑market activity, accelerating innovation and boosting the resilience of supply chains. The new framework with its increased capacity will foster end‑to‑end certainty for customers that specify mtu solutions for decarbonisation and resilience programmes.

Finally, the new agreement supports AVK’s ambition to serve the expected surge in data‑centre demand while reinforcing Rolls‑Royce’s commitment to scalable, power platforms.

“We are pleased to have signed a Capacity Agreement and extended our System Integrator contract with AVK,” says Vittorio Pierangeli, Senior VP Power Generation at Rolls Royce. This agreement reflects the commitment from both parties to continue our collaboration and support the rapidly growing European Data Centre market. With this in place, we look forward to working closely together in the coming years.

“This is an exciting time for our industry, where innovation and collaboration are more important than ever. Technology shifts are accelerating, and the acceptance of alternative fuels is just one example of how the market is evolving. We are investing extensively to introduce our gas product range into this space, complementing our established diesel portfolio. With both diesel and gas solutions, as well as energy storage options, Rolls-Royce is uniquely positioned to meet future demands. Partners such as AVK will also be well placed to capitalise on these opportunities. We look forward to strengthening our partnership as the market continues to develop.”

Ben Pritchard, CEO of AVK, is delighted with the new framework deal, which he believes is testament to the long‑standing partnership the company has with Rolls-Royce. He comments, “This is not simply about growth. It’s about a much stronger, more enduring collaboration. With Rolls-Royce one of our valued technology partners, we have both achieved impressive growth individually as well as in our work together. Driving growth in innovative solutions on an international scale, our joint projects can be seen succeeding across Europe. We’re excited for this to develop even further.”

Ben continues, “Our relationship with Rolls-Royce has evolved in an exciting way and this new multi‑year capacity agreement secures access to equipment across the UK and Europe just as the data centre market is about to boom. The new framework puts us in a position where we have the industrial capacity to deliver technology in line with the growing demands of the market. This makes AVK a pivotal part of the coming energy transition. AVK and Rolls‑Royce are positioned to deliver more than equipment – together we will provide integrated, future‑proofed power solutions that combine industrial scale, sustainability and the delivery certainty required by today’s mission‑critical operators.”

