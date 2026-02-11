Mistral AI and EcoDataCenter to build data centre in Sweden

Author: Simon Rowley

Mistral AI and EcoDataCenter today announced a strategic, long-term investment of €1.2 billion (£1 billion) in Sweden’s digital infrastructure through a partnership to build an AI-focused data centre at EcoDataCenter’s Borlänge site. The collaboration includes AI-specialised data centres, advanced compute capacity and localised AI capabilities, and marks a significant step toward strengthening Europe’s technological autonomy in artificial intelligence.

Under the partnership, Mistral AI will deploy large-scale AI compute at EcoDataCenter’s facilities in Sweden, marking the company’s first AI infrastructure investment outside France. Scheduled to open in 2027, the facility will support the development and operation of Mistral’s next-generation AI models at scale.

By combining Mistral AI’s leading European foundation models with EcoDataCenter’s high-performance, sustainable data centre infrastructure, the partnership aims to deliver a fully European AI stack – designed, built and operated across the entire AI value chain, with data processed and stored locally in Europe.

“This investment is a concrete step toward building independent capabilities in Europe, dedicated to AI,” says Arthur Mensch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mistral AI (pictured above, left). “By delivering a fully vertical offer with locally processed and stored data, we are reinforcing Europe’s strategic autonomy and competitiveness. This lays the foundation for a European AI cloud that can serve industries, public institutions, and researchers at scale.”

EcoDataCenter will design, build and operate the underlying infrastructure in Sweden, leveraging renewable energy, advanced cooling technologies and deep expertise in high-density AI data centres. The Borlänge site offers significant scalability and is designed to support the most demanding AI workloads. The data centre will host NVIDIA’s latest-generation Vera Rubin GPUs, bringing cutting-edge AI compute capacity to Sweden.

“AI is critical infrastructure for Europe’s competitiveness, security and economic growth,” notes Peter Michelson, CEO of EcoDataCenter (pictured above, right). “Together with Mistral AI, we are building high-performance AI infrastructure on Swedish soil – with sustainability, resilience and European strategic autonomy at its core. This investment strengthens Sweden’s position as a leading hub for advanced AI and digital infrastructure in Europe.”

The initiative is part of wider efforts to strengthen Europe’s technological autonomy in AI and to secure long-term competitiveness and resilience in the digital economy.

